The Houston Rockets' (13-12) injury report has two players listed heading into their Friday, December 22 game against the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) at Toyota Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Rockets suffered a 134-127 loss to the Hawks. In the Rockets' loss, Jabari Smith Jr. led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding 13 rebounds and one assist).

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Questionable Leg 9.3 7.2 1.2

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Dereck Lively: Questionable (Ankle)

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW

