The Houston Rockets (13-12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Houston is 3-5 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Rockets are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

The Rockets score 111.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Mavericks allow.

When Houston scores more than 117.7 points, it is 3-5.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets are averaging 111.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.0 more points than they're averaging away from home (110.8).

Defensively Houston has played better at home this year, ceding 100.6 points per game, compared to 116.8 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Rockets have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 13.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Rockets Injuries