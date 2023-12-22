How to Watch the Rockets vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (13-12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Houston is 3-5 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Rockets are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.
- The Rockets score 111.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Mavericks allow.
- When Houston scores more than 117.7 points, it is 3-5.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets are averaging 111.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.0 more points than they're averaging away from home (110.8).
- Defensively Houston has played better at home this year, ceding 100.6 points per game, compared to 116.8 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Rockets have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 13.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Reggie Bullock
|Questionable
|Illness
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
