When the Houston Rockets (13-12) and Dallas Mavericks (16-11) match up at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Alperen Sengun and Luka Doncic will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Space City Home Network, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Rockets lost to the Hawks on Wednesday, 134-127. Jabari Smith Jr. scored a team-high 34 points (and added one assist and 13 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Smith Jr. 34 13 1 0 4 4 Fred VanVleet 32 4 15 1 0 3 Dillon Brooks 19 2 1 2 0 5

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun posts 19.7 points, 8.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Fred VanVleet puts up 17.7 points, 4.4 boards and 9 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Smith's numbers for the season are 13.2 points, 8.8 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green is putting up 17.4 points, 3.2 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Dillon Brooks puts up 14.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 18.3 4.3 7.9 1.6 0.7 2.8 Alperen Sengun 17.8 8.7 4.6 1 1.1 0.7 Jabari Smith Jr. 12.9 10.3 2.2 0.4 1.2 1.4 Jalen Green 14.9 4.6 3.4 0.2 0.5 1.8 Tari Eason 10.1 7.5 1.4 1.2 0.8 0.9

