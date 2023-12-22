The Murray State Racers (3-8) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (8-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

SMU vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -3.5 137.5

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU and its opponents have gone over 137.5 combined points in five of 11 games this season.

SMU has an average point total of 137.1 in its outings this year, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Mustangs have gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

SMU has had more success against the spread than Murray State this season, putting up an ATS record of 6-5-0, as opposed to the 3-7-0 mark of Murray State.

SMU vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 5 45.5% 75.1 146.9 62.0 134.1 143.0 Murray State 7 70% 71.8 146.9 72.1 134.1 142.8

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

The 75.1 points per game the Mustangs put up are just 3.0 more points than the Racers allow (72.1).

When SMU puts up more than 72.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

SMU vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 6-5-0 4-2 2-9-0 Murray State 3-7-0 3-0 6-4-0

SMU vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Murray State 7-9 Home Record 11-2 1-10 Away Record 3-11 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

