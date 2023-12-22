Friday's game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) going head to head against the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on December 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-75 win for TCU, so it should be a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Nevada projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus TCU. The total has been set at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

TCU vs. Nevada Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: TCU -1.5

TCU -1.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -125, Nevada +105

TCU vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 76, Nevada 75

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Nevada

Pick ATS: Nevada (+1.5)



Nevada (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



TCU has a 5-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Nevada, who is 7-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Horned Frogs are 5-5-0 and the Wolf Pack are 4-6-0. The two teams average 168.3 points per game, 19.8 more points than this matchup's total.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs are outscoring opponents by 21.5 points per game with a +215 scoring differential overall. They put up 89.8 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 68.3 per outing (115th in college basketball).

The 39.8 rebounds per game TCU averages rank 61st in the nation, and are 8.8 more than the 31 its opponents grab per contest.

TCU hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (280th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Horned Frogs average 106 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in college basketball), and give up 80.6 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

TCU has committed 4.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (221st in college basketball play) while forcing 17.1 (fifth in college basketball).

