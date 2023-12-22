How to Watch the TCU vs. Mount St. Mary's Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0) will try to continue a 12-game winning run when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. Mount St. Mary's Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers' 49.5 points per game are only 4.4 fewer points than the 53.9 the Horned Frogs give up.
- When it scores more than 53.9 points, Mount St. Mary's is 3-1.
- TCU is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 49.5 points.
- The Horned Frogs score 79.9 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 59.7 the Mountaineers give up.
- TCU is 12-0 when scoring more than 59.7 points.
- Mount St. Mary's has a 3-7 record when allowing fewer than 79.9 points.
- This season the Horned Frogs are shooting 45.7% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Mountaineers concede.
TCU Leaders
- Sedona Prince: 20.9 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.3 BLK, 58.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Madison Conner: 22.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (59-for-137)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)
- Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 85-41
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/17/2023
|Lamar
|W 68-51
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/20/2023
|Omaha
|W 96-56
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/30/2023
|BYU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
