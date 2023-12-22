The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (8-2) will host the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.5% from the field.

The Islanders are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 230th.

The Islanders score an average of 78.3 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 68.2 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Texas A&M-CC is averaging 22.6 more points per game at home (90.6) than on the road (68).

The Islanders give up 55 points per game at home, and 76.4 away.

Texas A&M-CC drains more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (5.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.5%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule