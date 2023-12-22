Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Texas Longhorns (8-2) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Texas A&M-CC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-23.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-23.5)
|152.5
|-10000
|+2400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Texas A&M-CC is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Islanders have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.
- Texas has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.
