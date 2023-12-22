The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) will face the Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Moody Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET and air on LHN.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Game Information

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

  • Garry Clark: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lance Amir-Paul: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dian Wright-Forde: 12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dayne Prim: 5.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Owen Dease: 7.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas Players to Watch

  • Dillon Mitchell: 11.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Max Abmas: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kadin Shedrick: 13.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Brock Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank
93rd 79.3 Points Scored 76.4 144th
118th 68.4 Points Allowed 69.5 144th
179th 33.3 Rebounds 38.1 36th
228th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 12.9 18th
218th 7.0 3pt Made 5.9 298th
36th 17.0 Assists 14.8 103rd
160th 11.6 Turnovers 13.8 307th

