The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) hope to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-34.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-33.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Aggies' 10 games have hit the over.

Houston Christian has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Huskies' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Texas A&M is 24th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (30th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Aggies' national championship odds down from +5000 at the start of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

With odds of +6000, Texas A&M has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

