Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) are heavy underdogs (+34.5) as they attempt to stop a six-game road slide when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas A&M
|-34.5
|151.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats
- Texas A&M's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points four times.
- Texas A&M has an average total of 144.7 in its matchups this year, 6.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Aggies have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Houston Christian has a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-4-0 mark from Texas A&M.
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas A&M
|4
|40%
|75.6
|147
|69.1
|152.7
|140.5
|Houston Christian
|5
|62.5%
|71.4
|147
|83.6
|152.7
|158.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends
- The 75.6 points per game the Aggies score are eight fewer points than the Huskies allow (83.6).
- Texas A&M is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 83.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas A&M
|6-4-0
|0-0
|7-3-0
|Houston Christian
|5-3-0
|0-1
|4-4-0
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas A&M
|Houston Christian
|15-1
|Home Record
|8-8
|7-4
|Away Record
|2-13
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|73.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-2-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.