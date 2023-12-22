Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Hardaway produced 21 points and three steals in a 120-111 loss versus the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Hardaway's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.4 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 3.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 22.4 20.8 PR -- 20.9 19.5 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.0



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Rockets

Hardaway has taken 14.5 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 14.1% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 9.3 threes per game, or 19.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Mavericks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 108.4 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets have allowed 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

Conceding 23.4 assists per contest, the Rockets are the best squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 22 11 1 0 3 0 0

