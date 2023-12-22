The Golden State Warriors (13-14) are heavily favored (-12.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 246.5.

Warriors vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -12.5 246.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State and its opponents have combined to score more than 246.5 points in five of 27 games this season.

Golden State's games this season have had an average of 232.5 points, 14.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Warriors have an 11-16-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Golden State has been favored 15 times and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.

Golden State has played as a favorite of -700 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 87.5% chance to win.

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 14 games this season that have gone over 246.5 combined points scored.

Washington's games this season have had an average of 243.5 points, 3.0 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Washington has put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread.

The Wizards have been victorious in four, or 16%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +500 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 16.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Warriors vs Wizards Additional Info

Warriors vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 5 18.5% 116.5 233.5 116.0 242.5 228.9 Wizards 14 51.9% 117.0 233.5 126.5 242.5 239.3

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.

Seven of Warriors' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

When playing at home, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (3-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-6-0).

The Warriors average 116.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 126.5 the Wizards allow.

Golden State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 126.5 points.

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

The Wizards have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.

This season, Washington is 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-6-0 ATS (.647).

The Wizards score just 1.0 more point per game (117.0) than the Warriors give up to opponents (116.0).

Washington is 9-7 against the spread and 4-12 overall when it scores more than 116.0 points.

Warriors vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Warriors and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 11-16 0-1 16-11 Wizards 14-13 3-1 17-10

Warriors vs. Wizards Point Insights

Warriors Wizards 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.0 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-7 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-12 116.0 Points Allowed (PG) 126.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 7-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 10-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

