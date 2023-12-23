Alperen Sengun and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Sengun, in his most recent game (December 22 win against the Mavericks), put up 22 points and 15 rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Sengun, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.8 17.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.5 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.5 PRA -- 34.2 31.8 PR -- 29 27.3



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 17.1% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.0 per contest.

Sengun's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 101 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Pelicans concede 113.5 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 43.6 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 27.2 assists per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 34 24 8 3 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.