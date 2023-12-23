If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Baylor and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 6 6 22

Baylor's best wins

On November 7 versus the Auburn Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28) in the RPI rankings, Baylor registered its signature win of the season, an 88-82 victory at a neutral site. Ja'Kobe Walter, as the leading scorer in the victory over Auburn, tallied 28 points, while Rayj Dennis was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

95-91 over Florida (No. 61/RPI) on November 24

78-60 at home over Seton Hall (No. 105/RPI) on December 5

88-72 over Oregon State (No. 130/RPI) on November 22

108-70 at home over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 28

99-61 at home over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on November 14

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Baylor has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

The Bears have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Bears have five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Baylor has been handed the 113th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bears have 18 games left this year, including eight versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records over .500.

Of Baylor's 18 remaining games this season, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red

Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

