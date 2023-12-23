Fred VanVleet's Houston Rockets take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 122-96 win against the Mavericks, VanVleet tallied 10 points and four assists.

Below we will dive into VanVleet's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.4 19.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.5 Assists 8.5 8.8 8.3 PRA -- 30.5 32.1 PR -- 21.7 23.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.9



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, VanVleet has made 5.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 13.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 22.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

VanVleet's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.0.

The Pelicans concede 113.5 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans are 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked team in the league, conceding 27.2 assists per contest.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 40 20 3 8 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.