When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Houston be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Preseason national championship odds: +2200

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 0-0 4 3 15

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston's best wins

Houston beat the Dayton Flyers (No. 14 in the RPI) in a 69-55 win on November 19 -- its signature win of the season. In the win against Dayton, Emanuel Sharp posted a team-leading 15 points. LJ Cryer came through with 14 points.

Next best wins

76-66 over Utah (No. 24/RPI) on November 17

70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 34/RPI) on December 16

79-44 at home over Montana (No. 45/RPI) on November 24

66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 85/RPI) on December 1

72-37 at home over Texas State (No. 114/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Houston has three wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Houston has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Houston has been given the 99th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Reviewing the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games against teams that are above .500 and 19 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Houston has 19 games remaining this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Houston Cougars vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Houston games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.