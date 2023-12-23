Jabari Smith Jr. plus his Houston Rockets teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Smith, in his last game (December 22 win against the Mavericks), put up 21 points and eight rebounds.

We're going to break down Smith's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.5 13.5 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 10.4 Assists -- 1.7 2.1 PRA -- 24 26 PR -- 22.3 23.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Pelicans

Smith has taken 10.3 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 11.8% and 12.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Smith is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Smith's Rockets average 101 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.5 points per game, the Pelicans are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Pelicans are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans give up 27.2 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 23 6 7 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.