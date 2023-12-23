Jalen Green's Houston Rockets take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 122-96 win over the Mavericks (his last action) Green put up 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.4 14.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.6 Assists 2.5 3.2 2.9 PRA -- 25.1 21.5 PR -- 21.9 18.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.6



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Green has made 5.8 shots per game, which adds up to 14.2% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 6.0 threes per game, or 17.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Green's Rockets average 101 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 14th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 113.5 points per game.

The Pelicans are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans concede 27.2 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 35 25 4 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.