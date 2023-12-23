Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 23?
When the Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- Hakanpaa is yet to score through 31 games this season.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:51
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:39
|Home
|W 8-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.