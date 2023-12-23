The San Antonio Spurs and Luka Doncic will battle when the Spurs (4-23) play the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 23 beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW and KENS

Location: Dallas, Texas

Arena: American Airlines Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Luka Doncic vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 1453.3 1021.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.9 40.9 Fantasy Rank 3 18

Luka Doncic vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic averages 32.7 points, 8.4 boards and 9.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Mavericks have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 118.1 points per game (eighth in the league) and allowing 117.9 (22nd in the NBA).

The 42.2 rebounds per game Dallas averages rank 23rd in the NBA, and are 4.2 fewer than the 46.4 its opponents collect per outing.

The Mavericks connect on 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 2.5 more than their opponents (12.9). They are shooting 36.3% from deep (18th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.

Dallas wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 11.4 (second in the league) while its opponents average 13.5.

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Spurs have been outscored by 11.9 points per game (posting 110.3 points per game, 27th in league, while giving up 122.2 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -321 scoring differential.

The 43.4 rebounds per game San Antonio accumulates rank 19th in the league, 2.5 fewer than the 45.9 its opponents record.

The Spurs hit 12.7 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents.

San Antonio has committed 15.7 turnovers per game (28th in NBA), 2.8 more than the 12.9 it forces (20th in league).

Luka Doncic vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game 0.8 -6.5 Usage Percentage 35.4% 29.4% True Shooting Pct 61% 52% Total Rebound Pct 12.5% 19.3% Assist Pct 41.2% 14.8%

