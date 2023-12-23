When they host the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) will look to end a three-game losing streak. The Spurs have also lost three games in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 118.1 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 117.9 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a +8 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs are being outscored by 11.9 points per game, with a -321 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 122.2 per outing (27th in league).

These teams rack up a combined 228.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 240.1 points per game combined, 1.6 more points than the total for this matchup.

Dallas has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has put together an 11-16-0 record against the spread this year.

Mavericks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

