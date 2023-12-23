The San Antonio Spurs (4-23) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Mavericks have also lost three games in a row.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 124 - Spurs 111

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 7.5)

Mavericks (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-12.6)

Mavericks (-12.6) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.6

The Mavericks' .500 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .407 mark (11-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Dallas (2-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than San Antonio (6-10) does as the underdog (37.5%).

Dallas and its opponents have exceeded the total 64.3% of the time this season (18 out of 28). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (18 out of 27).

The Mavericks have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-4) this season, higher than the .115 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (3-23).

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are averaging 118.1 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 117.9 points per contest (22nd-ranked).

Dallas ranks 23rd in the NBA with 42.2 rebounds per contest, but it is allowing 46.4 rebounds per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

This season, the Mavericks rank 25th in the league in assists, delivering 25.1 per game.

Dallas is forcing 13.5 turnovers per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 11.4 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Mavericks are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15.4 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land.

