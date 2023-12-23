Player prop bet options for Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on Saturday (beginning at 8:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -110) 10.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -132)

The 32.7 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 3.8 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (36.5).

He has pulled down 8.4 rebounds per game, 2.1 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (10.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 1.4 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).

Doncic's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Derrick Jones Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 9.9 points Derrick Jones Jr. scores per game are 0.6 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He has collected 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

Jones has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -110) 12.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Wembanyama's 18.5 points per game is the same as Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 10.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (12.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

Wembanyama has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -123) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Keldon Johnson's 17.2 points per game average is 1.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.

Johnson has averaged 4.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday (3.5).

Johnson has hit 1.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

