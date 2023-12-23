Player prop bet options for Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on Saturday (beginning at 8:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
36.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -110) 10.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -132)
  • The 32.7 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 3.8 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (36.5).
  • He has pulled down 8.4 rebounds per game, 2.1 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (10.5).
  • Doncic's year-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 1.4 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).
  • Doncic's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Derrick Jones Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
10.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 9.9 points Derrick Jones Jr. scores per game are 0.6 less than his prop total on Saturday.
  • He has collected 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).
  • Jones has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -110) 12.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +130)
  • Wembanyama's 18.5 points per game is the same as Saturday's over/under.
  • He has collected 10.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (12.5).
  • Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).
  • Wembanyama has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -123) 1.5 (Over: -111)
  • Keldon Johnson's 17.2 points per game average is 1.3 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 6.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Johnson has averaged 4.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday (3.5).
  • Johnson has hit 1.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.