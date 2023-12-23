How to Watch North Texas vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) travel to face the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
North Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- In games North Texas shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Mavericks are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mean Green sit at 231st.
- The Mean Green record five fewer points per game (67.2) than the Mavericks give up (72.2).
- North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.2 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Texas put up 65.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- At home, the Mean Green ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (53) than on the road (59.8).
- When playing at home, North Texas averaged 0.3 more treys per game (7.8) than away from home (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (36.1%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 69-64
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/10/2023
|Fordham
|L 60-59
|Barclays Center
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
