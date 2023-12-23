The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) host the Houston Rockets (14-12) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Smoothie King Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Rockets are 6.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Rockets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 113 - Rockets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 6.5)

Rockets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-2.0)

Pelicans (-2.0) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.7

The Rockets have put together an 18-8-0 ATS record this season compared to the 17-12-0 mark from the Pelicans.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record New Orleans racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 48.3% of the time this season (14 out of 29), which is more often than Houston's games have (10 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 8-6, a better record than the Rockets have put up (7-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

On offense, the Rockets are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA (111.8 points per game). Defensively, they are second-best (107.9 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Houston is fifth-best in the league in rebounds (45.9 per game). It is 19th in rebounds conceded (44 per game).

The Rockets are 20th in the NBA in assists (25.5 per game) in 2023-24.

Houston commits 12.6 turnovers per game and force 12 per game, ranking ninth and 25th, respectively, in the league.

The Rockets make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.

