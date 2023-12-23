When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Prairie View A&M be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Prairie View A&M's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Prairie View A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 102

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M's best wins

Prairie View A&M took down the No. 182-ranked (according to the RPI) UT Martin Skyhawks, 78-66, on November 19, which goes down as its best victory of the season. The leading point-getter against UT Martin was Chris Felix Jr., who delivered 25 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on November 14

76-64 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Prairie View A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-5 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Prairie View A&M is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Prairie View A&M has drawn the 80th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have one game versus teams that are above .500 and 18 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of PVAMU's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Prairie View A&M's next game

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Prairie View A&M games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.