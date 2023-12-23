The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) are welcoming in the Houston Rockets (14-12) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Rockets vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.1 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 113.5 per contest (14th in the league).

The Rockets put up 111.8 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 107.9 per contest (second in NBA). They have a +101 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

These teams rack up 227.9 points per game between them, 4.4 more than this game's over/under.

These teams surrender 221.4 points per game combined, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Houston is 18-8-0 ATS this year.

Rockets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +12500 +6600 - Pelicans +6600 +3500 -

