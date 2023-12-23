The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) are home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (10-9) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these teams this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun delivers 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Rockets.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Green gives the Rockets 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while posting 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram posts 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 30.5% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

Zion Williamson averages 22.7 points, 4.9 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

Herbert Jones averages 12.4 points, 2.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels averages 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Rockets 113.5 Points Avg. 110.3 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 106.8 47.5% Field Goal % 46.8% 35.1% Three Point % 36.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.