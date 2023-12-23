The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (14-12) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -6.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in eight of 26 outings.

Houston's games this season have had an average of 219.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Houston has compiled an 18-8-0 record against the spread.

The Rockets have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (38.9%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 19 65.5% 116.1 227.9 113.5 221.4 228.8 Rockets 8 30.8% 111.8 227.9 107.9 221.4 220.9

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total four times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.857, 12-2-0 record) than on the road (.500, 6-6-0).

The Rockets put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Pelicans allow (113.5).

Houston has put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 6-7 overall record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Rockets and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 18-8 5-2 10-16 Pelicans 17-12 3-3 14-15

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Rockets Pelicans 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 116.1 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 8-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-6 6-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-6 107.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 15-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 13-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.