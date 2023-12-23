Rockets vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (14-12) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|223.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in eight of 26 outings.
- Houston's games this season have had an average of 219.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Houston has compiled an 18-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Rockets have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (38.9%) in those contests.
- This season, Houston has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Rockets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|19
|65.5%
|116.1
|227.9
|113.5
|221.4
|228.8
|Rockets
|8
|30.8%
|111.8
|227.9
|107.9
|221.4
|220.9
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total four times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.857, 12-2-0 record) than on the road (.500, 6-6-0).
- The Rockets put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Pelicans allow (113.5).
- Houston has put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 6-7 overall record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|18-8
|5-2
|10-16
|Pelicans
|17-12
|3-3
|14-15
Rockets vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Rockets
|Pelicans
|111.8
|116.1
|24
|12
|8-5
|16-6
|6-7
|16-6
|107.9
|113.5
|2
|14
|15-3
|11-3
|13-5
|12-2
