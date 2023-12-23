Southwest Division opponents square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) host the Houston Rockets (14-12) at Smoothie King Center on December 23, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents.

Houston has compiled a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 15th.

The Rockets score just 1.7 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (113.5).

Houston has put together a 6-7 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets average 112.6 points per game at home, 1.8 more than away (110.8). On defense they allow 100.3 per game, 16.5 fewer points than away (116.8).

This year the Rockets are collecting fewer assists at home (24.5 per game) than away (26.6).

