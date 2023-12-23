The New Orleans Pelicans host the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alperen Sengun and others in this matchup.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -111)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Sengun on Saturday is 2.3 lower than his scoring average of 19.8.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Fred VanVleet has averaged 17.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

He has collected 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 8.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

VanVleet's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jabari Smith Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Jabari Smith Jr.'s 13.5-point scoring average is 1.0 less than Saturday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 8.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (8.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

