For bracketology analysis on Sam Houston and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 135

Sam Houston's best wins

Against the Texas State Bobcats on November 21, Sam Houston registered its best win of the season, which was a 66-62 road victory. Diana Rosenthal, in that signature win, delivered a team-high 19 points with two rebounds and zero assists. Sydnee Kemp also played a role with 17 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 172/RPI) on November 11

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 271/RPI) on December 1

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

Sam Houston faces the 190th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Bearkats' 17 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.

Sam Houston's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Sam Houston Bearkats vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

