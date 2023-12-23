How to Watch the Stars vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) will visit the Nashville Predators (19-14) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a win in their most recent game.
Tune in to BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network to watch the Stars and the Predators hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Predators Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
- The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league (109 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 39 goals over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|31
|10
|20
|30
|20
|20
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|31
|13
|17
|30
|27
|12
|51.4%
|Matt Duchene
|30
|11
|18
|29
|14
|15
|56.3%
|Roope Hintz
|29
|11
|16
|27
|10
|8
|53.2%
|Miro Heiskanen
|31
|4
|19
|23
|18
|19
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators concede 3.1 goals per game (101 in total), 15th in the league.
- The Predators have 104 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Predators have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|33
|16
|22
|38
|38
|26
|60%
|Roman Josi
|33
|7
|20
|27
|24
|9
|-
|Ryan O'Reilly
|33
|13
|13
|26
|13
|29
|52.3%
|Gustav Nyquist
|33
|5
|16
|21
|20
|5
|45.5%
|Colton Sissons
|33
|10
|8
|18
|8
|15
|51.7%
