The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) will visit the Nashville Predators (19-14) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a win in their most recent game.

Tune in to BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network to watch the Stars and the Predators hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Stars score the sixth-most goals in the league (109 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 39 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 31 10 20 30 20 20 - Joe Pavelski 31 13 17 30 27 12 51.4% Matt Duchene 30 11 18 29 14 15 56.3% Roope Hintz 29 11 16 27 10 8 53.2% Miro Heiskanen 31 4 19 23 18 19 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators concede 3.1 goals per game (101 in total), 15th in the league.

The Predators have 104 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Predators have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Predators Key Players