For bracketology insights on Texas A&M-Commerce and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-4 0-0 NR NR 86

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Texas A&M-Commerce took down the Utah Tech Trailblazers in an 84-75 win on November 20. Mia Deck recorded a team-high 18 points with 13 rebounds and four assists in the contest against Utah Tech.

Next best wins

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 251/RPI) on December 5

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 277/RPI) on December 1

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce is facing the 61st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Lions have nine games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

As far as TAMUC's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

