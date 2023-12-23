2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas State March Madness Resume | December 25
For bracketology insights on Texas State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How Texas State ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|165
Texas State's best wins
When Texas State beat the UT Arlington Mavericks, who are ranked No. 172 in the RPI, on November 25 by a score of 73-66, it was its best victory of the year so far. The leading scorer against UT Arlington was Jordan Mason, who tallied 21 points with one rebound and three assists.
Next best wins
- 75-65 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 208/RPI) on November 11
- 73-60 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 219/RPI) on December 15
- 72-62 at home over UTSA (No. 343/RPI) on November 17
Texas State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-2
- Based on the RPI, Texas State has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
- Texas State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Texas State is facing the 74th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Bobcats have 10 games left versus teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Texas St has 18 games left this year, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.
Texas State's next game
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. Texas State Bobcats
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
