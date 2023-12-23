The North Texas Mean Green (5-5) will look to break a three-game winning streak when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at UNT Coliseum as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Texas -8.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington and its opponents have combined to score more than 132.5 points in all nine games this season.

The average total for UT Arlington's games this season has been 147.2, 14.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UT Arlington has a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

UT Arlington has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Mavericks have been at least a +290 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UT Arlington has a 25.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 3 37.5% 67.2 142.2 59.8 132 126.4 UT Arlington 9 100% 75 142.2 72.2 132 143.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Mavericks average 15.2 more points per game (75) than the Mean Green allow their opponents to score (59.8).

UT Arlington has put together a 7-1 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 5-3-0 1-1 6-2-0 UT Arlington 7-2-0 3-1 7-2-0

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas UT Arlington 14-2 Home Record 6-8 10-3 Away Record 4-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.