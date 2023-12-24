In the Week 16 contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will CeeDee Lamb get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb has 103 receptions (141 targets) and a team-leading 1,306 yards receiving (93.3 per game) plus eight TDs.

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in seven of 14 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1 Week 13 Seahawks 17 12 116 1 Week 14 Eagles 10 6 71 1 Week 15 @Bills 10 7 53 0

