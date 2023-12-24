The Miami Dolphins (10-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys put up 9.8 more points per game (30.8) than the Dolphins give up (21).

The Cowboys rack up 368.1 yards per game, 74.7 more yards than the 293.4 the Dolphins allow.

This season Dallas rushes for 26.1 more yards per game (116.5) than Miami allows (90.4).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, 10 fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (22).

Cowboys Away Performance

The Cowboys put up 21.7 points per game on the road (9.1 less than their overall average), and give up 22.3 on the road (3.4 more than overall).

The Cowboys' average yards gained away from home (304.6) is lower than their overall average (368.1). But their average yards conceded in road games (299.1) is higher than overall (294.3).

Dallas accumulates 200.4 passing yards per game in away games (51.2 less than its overall average), and gives up 150.9 in away games (26 less than overall).

The Cowboys accumulate 104.1 rushing yards per game in road games (12.4 less than their overall average), and give up 148.3 on the road (30.9 more than overall).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage away from home (43.3%) is lower than their overall average (48.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (42.7%) is higher than overall (38.3%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/30/2023 Seattle W 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia W 33-13 NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo L 31-10 FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 at Washington - -

