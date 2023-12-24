Sportsbooks project a tight game when the Miami Dolphins (10-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The point total is set at 50 points for the contest.

The Dolphins' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Cowboys. The Cowboys' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the Dolphins.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Dallas Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-1.5) 50 -120 +100 FanDuel Dolphins (-1.5) 50.5 -122 +104

Dallas vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: FOX

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Against the spread, Dallas is 9-5-0 this year.

The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Dallas has played 14 games this season, and eight of them have hit the over.

Miami's ATS record is 9-5-0 this season.

The Dolphins have an ATS record of 8-2 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

Miami games have hit the over on eight of 14 occasions (57.1%).

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandin Cooks - - - - 39.5 (-118) - Michael Gallup - - - - 18.5 (-115) - Dak Prescott 275.5 (-115) - 13.5 (-111) - - - Tony Pollard - - 54.5 (-115) - 20.5 (-111) - Rico Dowdle - - 17.5 (-110) - 3.5 (-118) - CeeDee Lamb - - - - 87.5 (-115) - Jake Ferguson - - - - 41.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

