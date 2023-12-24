Will KaVontae Turpin hit paydirt when the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Turpin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Turpin has contributed with 11 grabs for 123 yards and three TDs this season. He has been targeted 17 times.

Turpin has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has one rushing TD in 10 games.

KaVontae Turpin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1 Week 11 @Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 34 1 Week 13 Seahawks 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0

Rep KaVontae Turpin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.