TCU vs. Hawaii: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 24
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) go up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Hawaii matchup.
TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
TCU vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- TCU has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Horned Frogs' 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Hawaii has won two games against the spread this season.
- In the Rainbow Warriors' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- TCU is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), but only 40th, according to computer rankings.
- The Horned Frogs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +10000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.