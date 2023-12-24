Should you wager on Tony Pollard scoring a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pollard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Pollard's team-high 848 rushing yards (60.6 per game) have come on 207 carries, with five touchdowns.

Pollard has also caught 51 passes for 290 yards (20.7 per game).

Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 Seahawks 20 68 1 3 15 0 Week 14 Eagles 16 59 0 7 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 11 52 0 2 5 0

Rep Tony Pollard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.