Dereck Lively will hope to make a difference for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

Last time out, which was on December 16, Lively posted in a 131-120 win versus the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Lively's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.9 9.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 8.1 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 17.7 18.5 PR -- 16.6 17.4



Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Suns

Lively is responsible for taking 4.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.6 per game.

Lively's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 114 points per contest.

The Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.5 rebounds per game.

The Suns are the seventh-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.1 assists per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.