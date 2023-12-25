The Dallas Mavericks, Grant Williams included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Williams posted 14 points in a 144-119 win versus the Spurs.

Below we will look at Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 7.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.1 Assists -- 1.8 2.1 PRA -- 15 14 PR -- 13.2 11.9 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grant Williams Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Williams has made 3.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 114.0 points per game.

The Suns concede 41.5 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per contest.

Allowing 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grant Williams vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 22 0 3 1 0 0 1 12/7/2022 22 14 6 0 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.