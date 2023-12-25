On Monday, December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-14), beginning at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Suns matchup.

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Mavericks vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs Suns Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a +13 scoring differential, putting up 114.5 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 114 (15th in the NBA).

The Mavericks' +33 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 119 points per game (seventh in NBA) while giving up 117.9 per outing (22nd in league).

These two teams score 233.5 points per game combined, 3.0 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 231.9 points per game combined, 1.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 11 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Dallas has covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

Mavericks and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Suns +800 +400 -

