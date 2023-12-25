The Dallas Mavericks (17-12) will look to Luka Doncic (second in the league scoring 32.9 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Kevin Durant (third in the NBA with 30.9 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The Mavericks are 4.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is 230.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 22 of 29 games this season.

Dallas' average game total this season has been 236.9, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Dallas has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread.

The Mavericks have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.

Dallas has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 9 32.1% 114.5 233.5 114 231.9 228.6 Mavericks 22 75.9% 119 233.5 117.9 231.9 233.5

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Six of the Mavericks' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Dallas has been better against the spread on the road (9-6-0) than at home (6-8-0) this year.

The Mavericks' 119 points per game are five more points than the 114 the Suns allow.

Dallas has put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 15-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks vs. Suns Betting Splits

Mavericks and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 15-14 0-4 19-10 Suns 11-17 3-9 16-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Suns Point Insights

Mavericks Suns 119 Points Scored (PG) 114.5 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 13-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 15-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 114 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 7-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-10 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.