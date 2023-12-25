Jusuf Nurkic and Luka Doncic are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (14-14) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) go head to head at Footprint Center on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Mavericks' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Mavericks beat the Spurs 144-119. With 39 points, Doncic was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 39 12 10 1 1 5 Tim Hardaway Jr. 23 6 3 0 0 5 Dante Exum 20 7 4 0 1 2

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic gets the Mavericks 32.9 points, 8.6 boards and 9.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s averages on the season are 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per game (seventh in NBA).

Dereck Lively provides the Mavericks 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Mavericks receive 9.4 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 32.4 8 9.5 1 0.4 3.6 Dante Exum 14.9 4 3.7 0.8 0.3 1.8 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17.2 3.5 1.4 0.5 0 3 Derrick Jones Jr. 9.1 3.1 1.1 1 0.9 1 Dereck Lively 5.9 4.5 0.5 0.5 1 0

