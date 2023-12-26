NBA action on Tuesday will include Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets (15-12) hosting the Indiana Pacers (14-14) at Toyota Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1087.8 1133.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.3 47.2 Fantasy Rank 20 8

Buy Sengun and Haliburton gear on Fanatics!

Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 9.2 boards per contest.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (24th in the NBA) and give up 107.7 per outing (second in the league).

Houston wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 45.8 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the league, while its opponents grab 44 per contest.

The Rockets make 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.2 more than their opponents (11.1).

Houston forces 12.2 turnovers per game (23rd in the league) while committing 12.6 (10th in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12 assists, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

The Pacers score 126.5 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 125.8 (29th in league) for a +19 scoring differential overall.

Indiana loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It pulls down 39.8 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 42.6.

The Pacers hit 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 3.6 more than their opponents.

Indiana forces 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth in league) while committing 12.8 (13th in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alperen Sengun vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game 3.7 2.8 Usage Percentage 27.2% 26.9% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 63.5% Total Rebound Pct 15.5% 6.5% Assist Pct 27.9% 48.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.