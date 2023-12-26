Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be matching up versus the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 106-104 win over the Pelicans (his most recent game) Brooks posted five points and five assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Brooks, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.7 14.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA -- 19 20.3 PR -- 17.3 18.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Pacers

Brooks has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 12.1% and 12.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 16.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Brooks' Rockets average 100.9 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 106.6 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 125.8 points per game.

Giving up 42.6 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 25.5 assists per game, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 31 5 1 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.